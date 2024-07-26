Eight health centres in Latur get NQAS certification

Latur, Jul 26 (PTI) Eight health centres in Latur in Maharashtra have received National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification, an official said on Friday.

NQAS certification was started in 2013 to improve the quality of public health facilities, with emphasis on pregnancy and childbirth, neonatal and infant health services, child and adolescent health services, family welfare, infectious disease management along with general ophthalmology and ENT care, geriatric and palliative health services, mental health management etc.

"Eight Ayushman health centres (Arogyavardhini) in Latur district have received NQAS certification. The NQAS conducted inspection in eight categories, namely service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management, and outcomes," the official said.

These eight centres are in Kini Yelladevi, Tondchir, Tondar, and Avalkonda in Udgir tehsil, Pakharsangvi in Latur tehsil, Kajal Hipparga in Ahmedpur, Sarola in Ausa and Ghonsi in Jalkot, he informed. PTI COR BNM