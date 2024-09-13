Eight held for chain-snatching at religious fair arrested in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Eight members of a chain-snatching gang were arrested from Delhi and Haryana on Thursday, police said adding that four of them are woman.

Delhi Police arrested four members of the gang from Delhi's Dwarka while three others were nabbed by Haryana Police from Jhajjar, officials said.

Three gold chains have been recovered from their possession, an officer said.

According to a senior police officer, some women reported thefts of their gold chain from a fair held at the annual festival at Dada Budha temple in Issapur and Dhansa village on September 5.

Three different cases were registered based on the complaints of the women, the officer said.

Police teams were formed and CCTV footage of the spot and the route were analysed, he said.

Four woman were seen walking suspiciously and boarding a car which was being piloted by a person on a scooter, the officer said.

One, Roshni (30) was nabbed who disclosed the names of three others -- Rati Ram (52), Pooja (20) and Sunita (37) -- police said.

Police said that the three women were nabbed from the house of Rati Ram, the main conspirator, who had absconded from the house.

He was later arrested from his hideout and was found to be involved in 12 cases of theft, excise and attempt to murder, police added. PTI BM BM OZ OZ