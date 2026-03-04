Eight held for robbing man of Rs 5 lakh by posing as cops

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) Police have arrested eight persons for allegedly robbing a Pune-based man of Rs 5 lakh by posing as police personnel near a railway station at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred last week, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyanji Gete said the complainant was lured to Kalyan by the accused with a promise of exchanging his Rs 5 lakh cash for higher denomination currency of Rs 7 lakh, earning him a benefit of Rs 2 lakh.

"When the complainant reached Vitthalwadi railway station with Rs 5 lakh, the accused came in an SUV, posing as police personnel and fled with his cash," Gete said.

A case was registered at Kolsewadi police station on February 27 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Through technical analysis and swift coordination with other police units, we intercepted the SUV at Somatane Phata toll naka (on the old Mumbai-Pune highway), and arrested four accused within five hours," the official said.

Four more accused were nabbed subsequently on Sunday near Ahilyanagar-Shirdi road, he said.

"We have seized Rs 2.36 lakh in cash, two SUVs and nine mobile phones from the accused. Search for other accused is underway," Gete added. PTI COR NP