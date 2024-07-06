Eight held for stealing materials worth Rs 29 lakh from firm in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 6 (PTI) Eight persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly breaking into the premises of a company and stealing materials worth Rs 29 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The accused broke into a company in the Manichapada area of Nalla Sopara in the wee hours of July 3 and decamped with ready cables and raw copper material rolls worth Rs 29 lakh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

The accused tied up two security guards and locked them in a room on the premises to carry out the theft, he said.

Based on the CCTV footage and technical intelligence, the police zeroed in on the accused, who are from neighbouring Mumbai and Thane districts, the official said.

The police have recovered the stolen materials, a truck, a motorcycle and mobile phones from the accused, he said.

The probe has revealed that two of the accused were history sheeters with cases of murder to their name, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said. PTI COR ARU