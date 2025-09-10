Eight held for stealing underground MTNL cables

Mumbai, Sept 10 (PTI) Police arrested eight individuals for allegedly impersonating MTNL workers and stealing underground MTNL cables valued at Rs 58 lakh from various locations in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made after police and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam) officials conducted a raid at SV Road when the gang was busy removing the underground cables.

The accused individuals are residents of Kurla, Sakinaka, Dahisar, and Veera Desai Road, a police official said, adding that more arrests are likely in the case.

Police seized four vehicles, including an Innova Car and a two-wheeler, and an excavator machine used in the crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang used to steal cables at night by digging them out of the ground. PTI ZA NSK