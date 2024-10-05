Eight held for stone-pelting in UP's Bulandshahr, police on alert

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) The local police were put on alert and eight persons were arrested for allegedly hurling stone towards a police team in the Gaddiwada area of the district on Friday evening while protesting against the detention of some men earlier in the day, officials said.

The detention was made after members of a religious minority community staged a protest against a controversial statement made by a self-styled godman.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar clarified that there was a false report about a station in-charge getting injured in the stone-pelting incident.

"Earlier in the day, a group of people had gathered in the Sikandrabad police station area and raised slogans. The local police intervened and dispersed the crowd, detaining some individuals," said the SSP.

"Eight people were arrested following the stone-pelting incident in the evening. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify those involved, and strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to disrupt the peace," he added.

The SSP and the district magistrate met elders of the community and local leaders to ensure peace and order. Adequate police force has also been deployed in the area to ensure law and order, he added.

Kumar said that social media is being monitored, and anyone spreading misinformation will face legal consequences. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK