Eight high-speed corridor, ring road projects in 100 days of Modi 3.0 govt, says Tamta

Haldwani, Sep 20 (PTI) The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has started eight major high-speed corridor and ring road projects in the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government, Union Minister Ajay Tamta said on Friday.

Addressing reporters here, the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said the projects launched include Agra-Gwalior, Kharagpur-Moregram, Dharad-Mehsana-Ahmedabad, Ayodhya Ring Road, Pathalgaon-Gumla, Kanpur Ring Road, Guwahati Ring Road and Nashik Phata-Khed Elevated Corridor.

The projects will reduce travel time by up to 60 per cent, increase traffic bearing capacity of the routes and bring down the cost on logistics, he said.

The projects are also aimed at generating employment to more than 5 crore man-days in total, which will also boost the local economy, Tamta said.

It will not only make travel easier, but will also strengthen industrial and commercial connectivity.

The major achievements of the ministry include approval of 215-km of new projects at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, which include expansion of bypasses and roads in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The minister also said 219-km of high-speed corridors are ready for operation, taking the total length of high-speed corridors in the country to 2,357 kilometres.

A pilot project for barrier-free tolling under Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) has been launched.

Further, the minister said that cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims is implemented on a pilot basis in Assam and Chandigarh.

The Automated Traffic Management System (ATMS) has been implemented on 428-km of national highways and it is planned to implement it on all high-speed corridors over the next five years.

Blackspots have been improved, 46,000 vehicles were scrapped under the vehicle scrapping policy, and 12 services of RTO have been made online, providing convenient and transparent services to the citizens.