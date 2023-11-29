Eight hurt as five houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai; 11 rescued

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) At least eight persons were injured as five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of them in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, while 11 people were rescued, civic officials said.

The incident occurred at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near Golf Club.

"A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of five two-storey structures," a civic official said.

A total of eight persons were injured in the incident. While six of them were discharged after treatment, a couple remain admitted at separate hospitals in the city.

Eleven people, including at least five persons stranded on the first floors of the houses, were rescued, the official said.

Following the explosion, the fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service and other agencies were mobilised.

"Five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the personnel carried out a search operation to ensure that nobody was trapped under the debris of the collapsed houses," he said.

The injured persons included a 49-year-old woman among others. She sustained about 80 per cent burn injuries to her face, hands and legs, the official added. PTI KK GK NP NSK