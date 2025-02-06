Eight illegal Bangladeshi migrants held in Maharashtra's Nashik district

Nashik: Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals for staying illegally in Maharashtra's Nashik city, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team conducted a raid at a construction site under Adgaon police station area here.

The eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested late Wednesday night, Nashik Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik said at a press conference here.

Those arrested have been identified as Suman Kalam Gazi (27), Abdulla Aleem Mandal (30), Shahin Mafizul Mandal (32), Lasel Noorali Shantar (23), Aasad Arshadali Mulla (30), Aalim Suankhan Mandal (32), Alamin Aaminoor Sheikh (22) and Mosin Maufizul Mulla (22), according to police.

They could not produce any valid document for staying in India, the police said, adding that two of them had Aadhaar cards.

Among the accused, Gazi was the first to come to India 12 years back with the help of a person in Bangladesh. Later, the other persons known to him reached India, the police said.

The Adgaon police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions.

The action was part of a drive undertaken by the city police to find out Bangladeshis living illegally in the north Maharashtra city.