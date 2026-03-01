Eight Indians, including three from Kerala, stranded at Karachi airport after flight diversion

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) Eight Indians, including three from Kerala, are stranded at Karachi airport in Pakistan following a flight diversion due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Norka Roots said on Sunday.

Norka Roots is the state government agency responsible for the affairs of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs).

According to officials, the stranded persons from Kerala are Krishnadas, his wife, Dr Reshmi Menon, and their three-year-old daughter, Smrithi Menon, who are from Palakkad.

Norka Roots officials said the family was travelling from Baku in Azerbaijan to Kuwait via Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight.

The other stranded Indians were also on the same flight, officials said.

Following the airspace shutdown due to the conflict in the Middle East, the flight was diverted and landed in Karachi, they said.

As flight operations to Gulf countries remain affected, passengers continue to remain at Karachi airport.

Norka Roots said it is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and efforts are being made to bring them to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs is considering bringing them to India via Colombo, officials said.

The agency has also started a helpdesk to assist NRKs and their families affected by the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.