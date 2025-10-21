Eight infiltrators sent back from Assam: CM

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that eight infiltrators have been sent back from the state.

He, however, did not specify the time or place from where they were sent back.

"There are 7 wonders of the world and the 8th wonder is illegal infiltrators trying to sneak into Assam and capture our lands," Sarma said in a post on X.

"However, the good news is that we won't let these wonders wander around here in Assam anymore. 8 Alices in the Wonderland PUSHED BACK. Bye," the chief minister said, in a reference to Lewis Caroll's 'Alice in Wonderland'.

The state government has been cracking the whip on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators from its borders with the neighbouring country. PTI SSG SSG ACD