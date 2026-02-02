Eight infiltrators sent back to Bangladesh: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said eight infiltrators were sent back to neighbouring Bangladesh from Cachar district.

He also asserted that every illegal immigrant would be identified and sent to their countries.

"No illegal infiltrator will be spared; everyone has to face the wrath of our security agencies and be pushed back unceremoniously to their nation. 8 illegal infiltrators pushed back from Cachar. No compromise, swift action," Sarma wrote on X.

The chief minister had claimed on several occasions that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam and each week at least 35-40 people were being "pushed back".

The Assam Cabinet had, in October last year, approved the framing of a standard operating procedure (SoP) under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to guide the district commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSP) to expel illegal migrants from Assam, and tackle the unabated infiltration from neighbouring countries.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1885 km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North East since the disturbances began in the neighbouring country.

The Assam Police are also maintaining a high alert along the Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, and any person without valid citizenship documents will be pushed back, an official said. PTI DG DG BDC