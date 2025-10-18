Eight injured after car hits several vehicles in Haryana's Ambala

Ambala, October 18 (PTI) Eight people were injured after a car hit several vehicles on the Ambala-Hisar highway here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near Manav Chowk, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit several motorcycles and cars parked there.

Being a major market in the city, Manav Chowk was crowded with shoppers, and a large number of vehicles were parked there due to Diwali.

The driver, identified as Dalwinder Singh, a resident of Rajpura, was coming from the Jalbehra Road and was also injured in the accident, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby civil hospital for treatment, they added.