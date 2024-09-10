Eight injured after ST bus crashes into pillar at metro rail construction site in Thane

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) Eight persons were seriously injured when a state transport bus crashed into a pillar at a metro rail construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Tuesday, an official from the state road transport corporation said.

The accident occurred near Ovla village on Ghodbunder Road around 5.30 am when the bus from Ambejogai was heading towards Borivali, Sagar Palsule, the Thane Divisional Controller of MSRTC, told PTI.

A container truck coming from the opposite direction nearly collided with the bus, and to avert the collision, the bus driver swerved, causing the vehicle to crash into a pillar at a metro rail construction site, he said.

Eight persons, including the bus driver and conductor, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to different hospitals, the official said.

The front portion of the bus was damaged in the crash, he said, adding that teams from the traffic and local police were probing into the incident. PTI COR ARU