Eight injured as bus collides with autorickshaw in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Eight persons including women and teen girls were injured on Sunday when a private bus travelling collided head-on with an autorickshaw here, police said.

The accident occurred near the Kakera bypass overbridge when the bus was en route to the Delhi from Kasganj, they said.

According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that the autorickshaw was mangled, creating a panic at the accident spot.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the site and rescued the injured with with the help of locals. The injured were sent to the district medical college and are undergoing treatment.

The injured have been identified as Poonam (20), Nidhi (7), Anupam (14), Neha (61), Neelam (17), Jai Veer (43), and Srishti and one other -- from Surajpur village. They were travelling from Marthara to Etah when the accident occurred, police said.

Traffic on the route was briefly disrupted after the accident but it was later restored. Police have impounded the bus and its driver have been taken into custody. Further investigation are underway, police said.