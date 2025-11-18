Eight injured as bus hits truck in Andhra Pradesh

Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 18 (PTI) Eight people were injured when a private travels bus rammed into a truck here in NTR district, said a police official on Tuesday.

According to police, the bus with 23 passengers was heading to Srikakulam from Hyderabad and in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the driver tried to overtake a truck, resulting in a collision. The entire left side of the bus was damaged.

"The Srikakulam-bound bus with 23 passengers met with an accident. Eight people were injured. Among them, three seriously," the official told PTI.

The accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver who tried to overtake the truck in an unsafe manner, the official said.

The transport department has been informed and a detailed inspection of the bus will be carried out, police said.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case.