Eight injured as bus skids off road in Himachal

Manali (HP), Jul 26 (PTI) A bus skidded off the road and fell on the banks of the Beas river near Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Friday, leaving eight people injured, police said.

The bus with 12 people on board was on its way to Pathankot from Manali when the accident took place.

Locals rushed to the spot and immediately alerted authorities. The police along with locals started the rescue operation and transported the injured to nearby hospitals.

A car was also damaged in the accident.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.