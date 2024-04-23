Eight injured as wall of house collapses in Delhi due to strong winds

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Eight people, including six minors, were injured when a wall of a house collapsed in south Delhi's Khirki extension area due to gusty winds on Tuesday evening, officials said.

A call regarding the wall collapse was received around 5:50 pm, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

"Teams were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. The injured were taken to AIIMS," a DFS official said.

A senior police officer said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Malviya Nagar police station.

"Our team reached the spot and found that a wall of the top floor of a house had collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to residents of a neighbouring house.

"Eight people, including six minors, who were on the terrace of their house at the time of the incident were injured," the officer said, adding that all of them are being discharged from hospital after treatment.