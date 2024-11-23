Eight injured in balcony collapse during spiritual leader's yatra in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), Nov 23 (PTI) Eight persons were injured after a balcony collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Saturday evening when people were witnessing a yatra of Hindu religious leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has undertaken a nine-day 'Hindu Ekta Pad Yatra'.

"The incident occurred in Rangrej Mohalla in Naugaon when some people were watching the yatra while standing in a balcony. Eight persons were injured, none of them seriously. Three are being treated in Naugaon and five in the district hospital," Chhatarpur's district hospital civil surgeon GL Ahirwar said. PTI COR ADU BNM