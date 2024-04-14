Eight injured in hostel building fire in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 14 (PTI) A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning in a boys' hostel building injuring eight students here, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at around 6.15 am in Landmark City under Kunhari police station, Superintendent of Police Kota city Amrita Duhan said.

According to initial investigation, a short circuit in an electric transformer installed in the ground floor of the five-storey hostel building led to the fire, police said. The forensic team, however, is trying to ascertain the exact reason for the incident.

Police said that six students sustained burn injuries and are receiving primary medical treatment at MBS Hospital. Two others, including one who suffered a fracture in his leg after jumping from the first floor of the building, is admitted at a private hospital, they added. Fire officer at Kota Municipal Corporation Rakesh Vyas said the hostel building was not equipped with fire safety measures and did not have fire NOC and, more alarmingly, the transformer in the hostel was installed inside hostel building at ground floor near the stairs. PTI COR BHJ