Eight killed as sand-laden truck overturns in UP

Hardoi (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) A sand-laden truck overturned on people sleeping outside their house here early Wednesday, leaving eight members of a family dead, police said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Chadra Goswami said the victims were buried alive under the sand.

Locals tried to remove the sand to rescue the family but in vain. A bulldozer was subsequently called to remove the sand and the bodies recovered.

The deceased were identified as Awdhesh (40), his wife Sudha (35) and their three children Lalla (5), Sunaina (11) and Buddu (4) besides their relative Karan (35), his wife Hero (30) and their daughter Komal (5).

"Another five-year-old girl was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital," the officer said.

The truck driver has been arrested.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has