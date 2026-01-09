Eight killed, five injured as private bus rolls down hill in Himachal's Sirmaur

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Eight people died while five others were injured after a private bus rolled down from the road in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Friday, police said.

A large crowd is seen helping in the rescue operations, trying to get the injured out of the wreckage of the bus, in videos circulating on social media.

The accident occurred in the Haripurdhar area when the bus was en route from Solan, and it plunged 100 to 200 feet down the road.

Police said the bus landed upside down. Locals rushed for rescue and informed the police after the accident.

Industry Minister and local MLA from the Shallai assembly segment, Harshwardhan Chauhan, said the district administration has been put on alert, and medical teams and doctors at Dadahu, Sangrah and Nahan hospital are prepared for emergency.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the MLA said and expressed condolences.