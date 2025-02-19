8 killed in 2 road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih

Ranchi: At least eight people were killed in two road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Wednesday.

Six people were killed in Madhuban police station area late on Tuesday night, while two others died in Bagodar police station area early on Wednesday.

"Six people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a motorcycle and then rammed into a roadside tree near Latkato forest in Madhuban police station area late on Tuesday night," Dumri Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Prasad told the news agency.

In another incident early on Wednesday, two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into an electric pole, another police officer said.