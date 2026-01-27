Eight killed in accidents in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (PTI) Eight people have died in separate accidents in different parts of Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

Four people died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck in West Singhbhum district on Monday, a police officer said.

The accident took place in Karaikela police station area when the youths, all on the same motorcycle, tried to overtake the truck but dashed against it and fell on the road around 3 am on Monday, he said.

"All four died on the spot. They have been identified as Akash Kudada (19), a native of Chaibasa Sadar, Arjun Tuddu (22) from Sundernagar (in Jamshedpur), and Akash Gope (19) and Ravi Biruli (20), both from Kuchai in Seraikela-Kharsawan district," Karaikela police station officer-in-charge Pyare Hassan told PTI.

The police also seized the truck near Bandgaon.

"Prima facie, it appears that the truck driver was not at fault as the motorcycle dashed against it from the side at a great speed. The autopsy report will make it clear whether the deceased were drunk or not," Hassan added.

Meanwhile, three teenagers riding a motorcycle died on the spot after the two-wheeler hit a roadside tree near Kotari village in Puso police station area in Sisai block of Gumla district on Monday night.

Puso police station officer-in-charge Mohammed Jahangir told PTI on Tuesday that the three boys were identified as Aman Oraon (17), Sahdev Oraon (16) and Munna Oraon (17), all residents of Malangtoli village in Bhandara police station area in Lohardagga district.

The accident took place when they were returning home after attending a wedding reception at Kotari.

"Eyewitnesses said their motorcycle dashed against the tree while negotiating a turn," the police officer said.

The bodies were sent to Gumla Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, one youth died and nearly a dozen were injured when trailer driven allegedly by a driver under the influence of alcohol struck two autorickshaws on the NH-32 connecting Chas (in Bokaro district of Jharkhand) and Purulia (in West Bengal) under Pindrajora police station limits, police said.

Pindrajora police station Officer-in-Charge, Abhishek Ranjan, said that the trailer driver fled after the mishap, but police have caught the cleaner of the trailer, who has admitted that the driver was drunk.

"The trailer was going towards Purulia from Chas and struck two auto rickshaws at Kajubagan and Kanshi Jharia areas of the Dhanbad-Purulia two-lane road," said the police officer.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Mahato (21) a native of Purulia, while the injured have been referred to Dhanbad hospital for better treatment. PTI ANB ACD RG