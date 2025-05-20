Eight killed in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru/Madurai, May 20 (PTI) At least eight persons have been killed in various rain-related incidents in the last two days in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, officials said.

This included the three fatalities in Bengaluru, which has been receiving heavy downpour since Sunday, leaving many parts of the city submerged and throwing life out of gear.

In Tamil Nadu's Madurai, three persons, including a boy, were killed in a wall collapse in the wake of heavy rains in the southern town, police said. The incident happened on Monday evening.

In Karnataka's Bengaluru, two persons, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered an apartment in the city, police said on Tuesday.

According to Mico Layout Police, Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening.

"When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution," a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Dinesh (12), son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, police added.

The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital.

Earlier on Monday, Shashikala (35) died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of Mahadevapura Police Station.

Two people died of lightning in Raichur and Karwar, officials said.

In Tamil Nadu's Madurai, a 65 year-old woman, her grandson aged 10 years, and a neighbour were killed in a wall collapse when they were having a chat, police said.

The incident happened at Valayankulam near Thirupparankundram. The locality had received heavy rains since the previous night.

The Perungudi police are probing the case.