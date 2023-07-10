Eight killed in rain-triggered incidents in UP

Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) Eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours following heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh as continued showers disrupted normal life in different districts of the state.

The Met office here said southwest monsoon remained active over western region and normal over eastern districts resulting in light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at a few places over east UP and most places in western part of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over western areas, it said.

According to an official release, in the last 24 hours, more than normal rainfall has been received in many districts of the state, including Meerut, Mainpuri, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Auraiya, Kasganj, Lucknow, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Hapur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, Shamli, Amethi and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The average rainfall in the state since June 1 is 112 per cent relative to normal. There has been excess rainfall in 33 districts and normal rainfall in 21 districts,it said.

According to the information received from the Irrigation Department, no river is flowing above the danger level.

A total of eight lives have been lost in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in the state, the release said.

In Hapur, two children of the same family were killed, while three were seriously injured after the 'kutcha' roof of a house collapsed due to rain on Monday in Shaulana village. The injured have been referred to Hapur.

According to police Circle Officer Varun Mishra, the roof of the house of Rahmuddin collapsed leading to the death of two sisters, Mahira and Khushi, while three children were injured and are undergoing treatment in hospital.

In Badaun, Devshree (63) was killed when the roof of an old house caved in in Kharagpur village following incessant heavy rains. Faizganj Behta Station House Officer Siddhant Sharma said the woman rushed into the house when it started raining heavily when the incident took place.

Incessant rains from about a fortnight in Etawah has led to waterlogging on many major roads of the district causing traffic congestion.The roads connecting the main roads in the villages have turned into mud swamps posing problems for the villagers and others in commuting.

According to the Met office, the rainfall recorded in cm are Saharanpur 15, Mawana (Meerut) 12, Jansath (Muzaffarnagar) 11, Baghpat (Baghpat), Najibabad (Bijnor), Hathras, Chhatnag (Prayagraj), Lucknow 6 each, Ghazipur, Konch (Jalaun), Karhal (Mainpuri), Bareilly and Tilhar (Shahjahanpur) 5 each.

It forecast that rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over the state on Tuesday and warned thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state, it added. PTI SAB CK