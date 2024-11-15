Eight killed in two road accidents in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Eight persons, including two children, were killed in two separate road accidents in Gujarat's Bharuch and Arvalli districts on Friday, officials said.

Three men died on the spot when their speeding car hit a roadside tree on a state highway near Shera village under Hansot taluka of Bharuch district in the morning, said an official of the Hansot police.

The vehicle suddenly veered off the road due to unknown reasons and crashed into the tree. The deceased were identified as Mahavir Agrawal, Mitesh Chavda (both 20) and Chetan Bhatti (26), all residents of Bhavnagar, who were going towards Surat via Bharuch, he said.

In the second accident, five persons, including two children, died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a pillar of an under-construction bridge on the Himmatnagar-Shamlaji highway in Modasa taluka of Arvalli district, said another official.

The accident took place in the afternoon when car occupants were returning to their native place in Kheda district after offering prayers at Shamlaji temple.

"A preliminary probe revealed the car driver lost control after a tyre burst, following which the car hit a pillar of an under-construction bridge. Due to the impact of the crash, all the five occupants died," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Keshwala.

The deceased were identified as Atul Patel (45), Rita Goswami (35), Mita Goswami (15), Akshay Goswami (12) and Rasik Parmar (32), all residents of Kapadvanj and Nadiad talukas of Kheda district. PTI PJT RSY