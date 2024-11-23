Eight killed, three injured in Assam road mishaps

Guwahati: Eight persons were killed and three critically injured in two separate road mishaps in Assam's Bajali and Dhubri districts on Saturday, police said.

Five persons were killed and two critically injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck in Bajali district.

In another accident, three persons died and another was seriously injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a stationary truck near Garehat in Agomoni area of Dhubri district.

In the Bajali mishap, the deceased were returning home to Nalbari after witnessing the ongoing 'Ras' festival when their van hit the truck at Bhabanipur, killing five persons on the spot.

The two injured persons have been admitted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital and their condition was stated to be critical, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish Habib Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Royal Khan, Mizanur Khan and Moinul Haque.

The injured are Amir Khan and Kazi Chakra Ahmed, police said.

In the Dhubri mishap, the victims were on their way from Gauripur to visit an ongoing 'Ras' fair at Cooch Behar in West Bengal when the accident occurred killing three persons on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanjay Roy, Bikas Kalita and Ram Roy while the injured, Khanindra Roy, is currently undergoing treatment at Dhubri Medical College Hospital.