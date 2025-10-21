Eight Kolkata Kali Puja committees honoured for creative, aesthetic decorations

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) Eight city-based community Kali Puja committees were awarded the Devi Pronam Mahamukut Mahasamman for their creative and aesthetic decorations at their pandals and surrounding areas, attracting thousands of visitors during the festival evenings and subsequent days.

The awards were given by a platform of Durga Puja organisers aiming to promote artistic displays at Kali Puja celebrations while avoiding pomp and extravagance.

The recipients were Sree Colonny Samaj Sangha, Barisha Shanti Sangha, 14 No Ward Committee, Bijoygarh 6 Pally Sarbojanin, Roy Bahadur Road Amra Milan Tirtha, Shyama Pally Shyama Sanghaa, Amra Kajan and Sukantanagar Sporting Club, Forum for Durgotsav executive committee member Somnath Das said on Tuesday.

While Shyama Pally Shyama Sangha received the award for Best Idol, Amra Kajan was recognised for Best Creativity (Srijonshilotay Shrestho). The Roy Bahadur Road Amra Milan Tirtha was awarded the Mahapuja Crown for small budget.

The Sukantanagar Sporting Club earned the title of ‘Vobisyot Shreshtho’ (The Future Kali Puja to Watch) for its creative potential.

The Sree Colony Samaj Sangha, Barisha Shanti Sangha, 14 No Ward Committee, and Bijoygarh 6 Pally Sarbojanin were honoured with the Mahapujo Distinction for their overall creativity in celebrating the festival of light and worshipping ‘Shakti’ (women’s power), marking the triumph of good over evil and the journey from darkness to light.

Another Forum official, Somen Dutta, said the initiative was inspired by the organisers of Bengal’s biggest festival, Durga Puja — now globally acclaimed for its unique artistry and craftsmanship over five days — to support an austere, artistic, and aesthetic celebration of Kali Puja, which is also deeply integral to Bengali culture.

"We wish to encourage Kali Puja organisers in the city who don't have so much sponsorship or media focus as the Durga Puja by instituting this award," Das said. PTI SUS MNB