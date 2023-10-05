Eight lawyers granted bail in Tis Hazari court firing case

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A sessions court here on Thursday granted bail to eight advocates arrested in connection with the firing incident on the Tis Hazari District Court premises during a fight between lawyers.

Advertisment

Shots were fired on the court premises during a scuffle between two groups of lawyers on July 5, police claimed.

On Tuesday, a magisterial court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on September 3, court sources said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Chatinder Singh, after taking cognisance of the matter, posted the matter to October 17, they said.

Advertisment

On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Singh Rajawat granted bail to eight accused advocates -- Shiv Ram Pandey, Lalit Sharma, Manish Sharma, Sachin Sangwan, Rahul Sharma, Ravi Gupta, Aman Singh and Jitesh Khari.

They were granted relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety of the same amount.

"The trial is yet to commence and it will take considerable time," the court said and added that the accused have been in judicial custody for around 90 days and the charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Subzi Mandi police station against eight accused and a few others under provisions of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code. PTI MNR SZM