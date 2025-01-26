Advertisment
National

Eight Manipur Police officers receive President's medal

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day

Imphal: Eight Manipur police officers have been awarded the 'President's Medal for Distinguished Service' and 'Medal for Meritorious Service' an official statement said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Deputy SP/CID (SB) Sorokhaibam Rudranarayan Singh was awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, the statement said.

Inspector Laishram Chaoba Singh of CID(SB), Jemadar Naorem Seilendra Singh of 1st IRB, sub-inspector Sorokhaibam Santosh Singh, Jemadar Khaidem Chandra Singh, havildar Lenpu Kom of 4th IRB, riflemen Lamthianson Chongloi of 1st IRB and assistant sub-inspector Athokpam Tej Singh were awarded Medal for Meritorious Service, it added.

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe