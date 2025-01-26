Eight Manipur Police officers receive President's medal

Imphal: Eight Manipur police officers have been awarded the 'President's Medal for Distinguished Service' and 'Medal for Meritorious Service' an official statement said on Sunday.

Deputy SP/CID (SB) Sorokhaibam Rudranarayan Singh was awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, the statement said.

Inspector Laishram Chaoba Singh of CID(SB), Jemadar Naorem Seilendra Singh of 1st IRB, sub-inspector Sorokhaibam Santosh Singh, Jemadar Khaidem Chandra Singh, havildar Lenpu Kom of 4th IRB, riflemen Lamthianson Chongloi of 1st IRB and assistant sub-inspector Athokpam Tej Singh were awarded Medal for Meritorious Service, it added.