Eight Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) Eight members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) surrendered before police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

The eight Maoists including one divisional committee member (DVCM), two area committee members (ACM) from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, gave up arms and surrendered before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish P, an official release said.

As many as 355 Maoists have surrendered before the Telangana police including 68 before Mulugu District Police from January this year, the release added.

After knowing about the welfare measures being implemented by the Telangana government for the surrendered Maoists, they decided to leave the path of Naxalism and lead a peaceful life with their family members and surrendered before police, it said.

Armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoists) are moving on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas and the people of the border villages were told not to cooperate with the ultras and if they notice the movement of Maoists then they should inform the police, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ADB