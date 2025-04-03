Eight men get life term till death for raping newly-married woman in MP's Rewa

Rewa (MP), Apr 3 (PTI) A court in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa has sentenced eight men to life in prison till death for raping a newly-married woman after kidnapping her along with her husband during their outing in October 2024.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,30,000 on each convict.

Fourth Additional Sessions Judge Padma Jatav on Wednesday convicted the eight accused -- Ramkishan, Garud Kori, Rakesh Gupta, Sushil Kori, Rajnish Kori, Deepak Kori, Rajendra Kori and Lavkush Kori -- and sentenced them to life terms till death in jail, public prosecutor Vikas Dwivedi told PTI.

After going through the material on record, evidence and statements of witnesses, the court ruled that the eight convicts will remain in jail for their entire lives, he said.

According to the prosecution, the convicts abducted the newly-married couple and six of them raped the woman in front of her husband. The convicts, who drank liquor while committing the crime, took turns to rape the woman. The incident took place in an area located under the Gudh police station limits on October 21, 2024.

They kidnapped the couple when they were returning home from a temple on a hill, about 20 km away from the district headquarters, and fled after committing the crime, the prosecutor said.

The accused were convicted under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 70 (gangrape). While six of them raped the woman, two others helped them in committing the crime.

The victims were in the age group of 19 to 20 and were studying in a college at the time of the incident, police earlier said. PTI COR LAL NP