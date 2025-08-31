Eight men saved from drowning in Chenab river J-K's Doda

Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Eight people were rescued from drowning in Chenab river in a three-hour joint operation in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, police officials said.

The rescue operation by the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams was launched around midnight after one of the trapped civilians made a distress call to the Assar police station, the officials said.

They said the men were reportedly collecting floating timber using a makeshift wooden raft but got trapped.

The situation was aggravated due to dense fog over Chenab, which reduced visibility, the officials said, adding that after a three-hour operation, all eight trapped people were safely rescued.

The officials asked people to follow the weather advisories and stay away from the swollen water bodies, especially the mighty Chenab river.

"The public is requested not to indulge in such risky acts, as venturing into Chenab using unsafe rafts or makeshift means can prove fatal and life-threatening. Anyone found indulging in such unlawful and dangerous activities shall face strict legal action," a police official said. PTI TAS KSS KSS