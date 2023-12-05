Eight missing children traced by Navi Mumbai police

Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) As many as eight children who had gone missing have been traced by Navi Mumbai police within 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

The children had gone missing in separate cases on Monday from the Navi Mumbai area, said an official.

They included a 12-year-old boy who had gone missing from Koparkhairane, a 13-year-old girl from Rabale, another girl of the same age who went missing from Kamothe and who was found in Gujarat.

Two girls aged 12 and 14 had gone missing from Kalamboli police station area. PTI COR KRK