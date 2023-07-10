Eight-month-old girl electrocuted after touching live wire connected to refrigerator in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 10 (PTI) An eight-month old girl was electrocuted in her Nagpur home on Monday after she touched a live wire connected to a refrigerator, a police official said.

Devanshi Bisen was playing near the refrigerator in her home while her mother was washing clothes when the incident took place at 11am, the Beltarodi police station official said.

"Devanshi's mother Geeta tried to pull her away from the refrigerator but she accidentally touched a live wire. Geeta rushed her to a nearby hospital but the infant was declared dead on arrival," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM