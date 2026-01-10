Eight months on, man held for killing wife in Thane district

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) A 60-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over a property dispute nearly eight months ago, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Anand Tulshiram Suryavanshi was taken into custody from Nashik, he said.

The man killed his wife Surekha (47) with a sharp weapon at their home in the Ulhasnagar area in May 2025 after the couple got into an argument.

The dispute reportedly centred on a room in Dombivli held in the name of Anand’s mother. Surekha had questioned Anand’s decision to transfer the property to his brother, the official said.

Since the murder, Anand had been changing places to evade arrest. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Anand from Nashik on Friday.

Anand was brought to Ulhasnagar, where a court remanded him in police custody till January 14, the official added. PTI COR NR