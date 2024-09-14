Eight Naxalites arrested, explosives seized in Chhattisgarh

Sukma, Sep 14 (PTI) Eight Naxalites, one of them carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested, and explosives were seized from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Saturday.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended the Naxalites during a search operation near Bainpalli village under the Jagargunda police station area on Friday, an official said.

On sensing the presence of security personnel, the Naxalites tried to escape but were rounded up after a short chase, he said.

Of the arrested, Muchaki Pala (33) was a militia commander, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, and Madkam Sannu (40) was a deputy militia commander, he said.

The rest of them were active as militia members of Maoists, the official said.

The team recovered four gelatin rods, 200 gm of gunpowder, four detonators, cordex wire, pencil cells and other Maoist-related materials from them, he added. PTI COR TKP ARU