Eight Naxals held in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Oct 12 (PTI) Eight Naxalites, including three with a cumulative bounty of Rs 3 lakh on their heads, were arrested with explosives in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

They were picked up from a forested area near Polampalli village under the Basaguda police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police.

Among them, Kosa Sodi, who carried a Rs 2 lakh reward, was active as the Nendra Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) and CNM head. Two others carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each on their heads, police said, adding that six others were lower-rung cadres.

Security personnel recovered an IED, a cooker bomb, a tiffin bomb, and earth-digging tools from them, a police official said.

They were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial remand, he said. PTI COR NSK