Eight out of 16 detained Indian sailors in Iran released

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Eight out of 16 Indian crew members of a commercial vessel detained by Iran in December have been released, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was given consular access to the Indians.

The Iranian authorities have informed us that eight out of 16 people have been released and they will return home after completion of as and when necessary formalities, he said.

"With regard to the remaining eight sailors, we are in touch with Iranian authorities, and we'll see how best to support them for whatever need they may have," Jaiswal said.

The Indian embassy in Tehran last month said it was informed in mid-December about the detention of the vessel MT Valiant Roar with the Indian crew onboard.