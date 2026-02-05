Eight outsourced staff of govt-run Victoria Hospital booked for misappropriation of money

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against eight outsourced staff members working at the Infosys Lab billing counter at the Government run Victoria Hospital, alleging misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 23.78 lakh collected from patients for blood tests.

These accused are the Data Entry Operators (DEO), who had allegedly put up their own UPI QR code and diverted money to their account.

The case was registered at the Visvesvarapuram police station on February 3 following a complaint by Dr Deepak S, Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru.

The alleged offence took place at the Infosys Lab counter located within the hospital premises between January 1, 2025 and May 31, 2025, police said.

"In the Infosys Lab billing counters at Victoria Hospital, the accused, who were appointed on an outsourcing basis, collected money from patients for various blood tests but failed to deposit the amount into the government account and instead misused Rs 23,78,693 for their personal gain," Dr Deepak S stated in his complaint.

The accused have been identified as Preethi, Punitha, Salma, Satya, Shashikala, Lakshmikanthamma, Darshan and Mahendra.

Confirming the registration of the case, a senior police officer said, based on the complaint received from the hospital superintendent, an FIR has been registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken after verifying financial records and statements. PTI GMS ADB