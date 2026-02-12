Eight people held for manufacturing, supplying fake tablets in UP

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and supplying spurious tablets of Himalaya Wellness Company, police said on Thursday.

Muradnagar police on Thursday arrested three accused, identified as Johnny Singh, Farman and Muzammil, in connection with the racket. Earlier on Sunday, five other members of the gang -- Mayank, Nitin Tyagi, Anoop Garg, Tushar and Akash -- were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said a total of 85,000 fake tablets, along with printed wrappers and small plastic containers, have been recovered so far.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was getting the tablets manufactured in Sonipat district of Haryana, while the plastic containers and printed wrappers were prepared in Meerut.

The accused, who hail from Modinagar and Meerut, supplied the spurious medicines to medical stores through courier services, police said.

All the arrested accused have been sent to jail, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG