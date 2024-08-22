Eight persons detained as security personnel raid hideouts of terror group AQIS

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) Eight persons allegedly linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) were detained by security personnel across the state on Thursday, an official said.

The joint raids were carried out by Jharkhand ATS, Special Task Force (STF), Ranchi Police and Delhi Police across 16 locations in Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga, following a tip-off from central agencies, he said.

"Eight suspects have so far been detained and they are being interrogated. In the operation, some illegal arms, laptops, several mobile phones and suspicious documents have been recovered. Raids are still going on," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told reporters.

He said after interrogation of the suspects and verification of documents, further action will be taken as per law.

"Once the ongoing operation ends, we will share further details," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB