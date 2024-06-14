Eight persons involved in online cheating held; Indore call centre busted

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police has arrested eight members of a gang for allegedly duping persons through share trading fraud and has also busted a call centre in Indore aiding their activities, an official said on Friday.

The probe began on the complaint of a man who lost Rs 21.71 lakh after being lured into share trading by the accused between March 18 and April 17, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II Panvel) Vivek Pansare told reporters.

"He was asked to invest in shares through an application provided to him. A case under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered at Kamothe police station. The case was later transferred to the EMC Cyber cell of Panvel police," he said.

The probe team under Senior Inspector Deepali Patil worked on various leads, including bank transactions and arrested eight persons after laying traps in Bengaluru and Indore, the official said.

"A call centre in Indore from where the accused were carrying out the share market racket was also raided. We took 14 persons into custody and their interrogation is underway. We have found that accused Subham Kumar and Ashish Kumar Prasad had created as many as 25 bogus websites for such frauds," the official said.

As per police, 60 mobile phones, four laptops, 20 SIM cards, bank documents etc have been seized from the call centre, while a cumulative amount of Rs 6.07 lakh found in the accounts of the accused has been frozen.

The gang members are suspected of being involved in similar cases registered in Bengaluru, Cyberabad in Telangana, T Nagar(Tamil Nadu), Jaipur (Rajasthan) as well as Navi Mumbai and Pune, as per police. PTI COR BNM