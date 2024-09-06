Eight primary teachers secured job using fake documents: BSA

Siddharthnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Eight teachers deputed to various primary schools allegedly used fake documents to secure posting, an official said on Friday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district Devendra Kumar Pandey said, "A few months ago eight persons namely Ranjana Kumari, Ankita Tripathi, Brijesh Chauhan, Renu Devi, Bhupesh Kumar Prajapati, Balram Tripathi, Bhupendra Kumar Prajapati and Rajesh Chauhan, were deputed as teachers at various primary schools in Bhanwapur block." "They had secured deputation from the office of Block Education Officer (BEO) by submitting fake certificates that bore forged signatures of the BSA," Pandey said.

After the deputation, they began to work as teachers in primary schools, he said.

While the accused persons have been absconding for the past few days, the BEO Bindeshwari Mishra who deputed them without verifying the documents has also come under investigation. "We will also lodge a police complaint regarding the matter. I have also written to the Basic Education Department for action against the BLO," said the BSA. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG