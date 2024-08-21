Eight scholars to receive research grant of Rs 15 lakh, instituted by historian Vikram Sampath

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) The Foundation for Indian Historical and Cultural Research (FIHCR), founded by historian Vikram Sampath, announces the launch of the Sir Jadunath Sarkar Fellowship for Indian History on Wednesday.

“By providing substantial support to emerging scholars, we aim to uncover new perspectives on our rich past and contribute to a more nuanced understanding of India's historical trajectory,” said Sampath in a press release issued by FIHCR.

The fellowship, a key initiative of FIHCR, aims to nurture fresh scholarship on India’s diverse past and will encourage rigorous academic research across five distinct themes, ancient, medieval and modern Indian history, the freedom movement, and post-Independence Indian history, added the release.

Each year, through an open call for proposals, the foundation will offer fellowship, in collaboration with Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ola, to five to 10 deserving scholars, the statement said.

The fellowship is open to Indian nationals, including those abroad, and will offer Rs 15 lakh grant.

For the first batch, 19 shortlisted candidates went through a rigorous selection process. Consequently, Chandrachur Ghose, Shaan Kashyap, Saumya Dey, Arshia Malik, Nabaarun Barooah, Jasraj Singh Dhanju, Aarti Tikoo, and Lakshmi Arya have been selected for the fellowship.