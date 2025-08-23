Eight shops, two houses and temple burgled in J&K;'s Ramban

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) Eight shops, two residential houses and a temple were looted by unidentified burglars in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Maitra Chowk, sparking protest by the locals who demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and necessary measures to secure the area, they said.

The burgled shops include two general stores, a shoe store, a hardware store, a workshop, and a garment store, the officials said, adding that both the houses targeted by the thieves were closed for the past few days. PTI TAS ARI