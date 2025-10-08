Eight students hurt as mini truck hits school bus

Pune, Oct 8 (PTI) Eight children and a female attendant were injured on Wednesday when a mini truck carrying steel bars rammed a school bus on the Pune-Solapur Highway, police said.

Although some of the steel bars pierced the bus after shattering its rear windshield, fortunately, they did not harm the students.

The incident occurred near Sortapwadi on the outskirts of Pune around 2 pm when the driver of the school bus applied emergency brakes as a two-wheeler suddenly came into its way.

"When the bus stopped abruptly, a mini truck carrying steel bars rammed it from behind, causing the steel bars to crash into the bus. Another vehicle also hit the mini truck", said Shankar Patil, senior inspector of Uruli Kanchan police station.

He said the students and the female attendant sustained minor injuries from glass shards and the sudden application of brakes.

"They were taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment," he said, adding that the biker was also injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Further investigations are ongoing. PTI SPK NSK