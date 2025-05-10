Eight Telangana residents safely reaches Delhi from J&K amid India-Pakistan military conflict

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Eight people belonging to Telangana, who were in Jammu and Kashmir, have safely reached Telangana Bhavan in Delhi amid India-Pakistan military conflict, the state government said on Saturday.

The state government on Friday announced the establishment of 24X7 control room at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to provide timely assistance, information, and support to the people of Telangana, living in border states.

The control room is fully operational to receive distress calls and coordinate rescue and support efforts. So far, around 30 distress calls have been received, an official release said on Saturday.

Close liaison is being maintained with the administrations of the border districts from where distress calls are being received, it said adding that support is being extended to Telangana residents to move to safer areas.

"As of now, eight individuals from Jammu and Kashmir have safely reached Telangana Bhavan and are being looked after", the release said.

Arrangements are underway to ensure their safe return to their respective hometowns in Telangana, it said.

According to the release, the Telangana government has taken swift and comprehensive measures to assist citizens from Telangana currently stranded or returning from affected areas.

Under the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi has been made the nodal center for coordination and relief.

Free food and lodging is being provided at Telangana Bhavan to all Telangana citizens returning from the border states. Wherever necessary, accommodations are being arranged outside as well, it said.

A medical camp has been organised at Telangana Bhavan to conduct immediate health check-ups, provide care and give transportation assistance to reach airports and railway stations for safe onward journeys.

Telangana Bhavan is also in constant coordination with the central government, receiving the latest updates and instructions regarding the ground situation and safety protocols, the release added.

The control room can be reached via landline at 011-23380556. All concerned individuals are asked to reach out as needed, an official release on Friday said.