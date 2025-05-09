Eight transgenders among 21,391 police constables recruited in Bihar

Patna, May 9 (PTI) The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on Friday declared that 21,391 constables, including eight transgenders, were recruited in Bihar Police.

While 19,958 recruited constables will be posted in Bihar Police, 1,433 will get their postings in the Bihar Special Armed Police.

“Out of the total 21,391 newly recruited constables, 11,178 are female, 10,205 are male and eight are transgenders," the CSBC said in a statement.

Of the new recruits, 8,556 belong to the unreserved category, while 3,842 are from extremely backward classes, it said.

The CSBC said 3,400 newly recruited constables are from SC category, 2,570 (backward classes), 2,140 (economically weaker sections), 228 (ST) and 655 are women belonging to backward classes.

The process of recruitment began in December 2024 and was completed on March 10 this year. PTI PKD NN